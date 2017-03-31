Irish Guide Dogs release moving video showing just how important dogs are

By Steve Neville

Dogs are special. They play a huge part in many people's lives.

The Irish Guide Dogs have released a new video which shows just how special dogs are. Ahead of World Autism Day, the stories make for emotional viewing.

One mother tells of her son Tommy, who has autism, and the difference their Assistance Dog, Otto, has made to their lives.

"We still can't quite believe our luck. We have this amazing dog in our lives who has dedicated his entire life to helping us and helping Tommy.

"Anything is possible with Otto."

Donnacha McCarthy lost his sight when he was 10 and his guide dog, Aero, means he has more independence.

"They really are like your companion, your shadow. They're constantly looking out for you.

"They're not just a tool or anything like that, they're part of your life."

It's powerful stuff. Not all heroes wear capes - some wear harnesses.

