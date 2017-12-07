Ireland's favourite Christmas cracker joked revelaed

Ireland's favourite cracker joke has been revealed.

A thousand people were polled by Eir for their new Christmas Craic-Eir Report.

The results revealed that one in five of us enjoy telling cracker jokes over Christmas dinner,

But 29 percent admitted watching someone struggle to assemble their child's toys is even funnier.

The younger generation - the 18 to 24s - say watching a loved one unwrap an intentionally bad Christmas present cracks them up the most - meaning they don't seem to care if they're naughty or nice!

But following the nationwide poll - THIS is Ireland's favourite Christmas cracker joke:

Q: What do you get if you cross Santa with a duck?

A: Christmas quacker!