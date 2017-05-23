Ireland shows solidarity with the people of Manchester

Following the news of the Manchester Arena attack, Ireland has shown solidarity with our UK neighbours.

President Michael D. Higgins has released this statement offering his sympathy and that of the Irish people to the families of those who have lost their lives and those injured in the appalling attack.

"This cowardly attack on innocent citizens will have appalled all those who care for democracy, freedom and the right to live and enjoy the public space. “Manchester has been home to the Irish and so many nationalities for centuries and at this terrible time I want to send the people of this great and welcoming city not only our sympathy but our solidarity. “Our thoughts in Ireland are with all of the people of Manchester and our neighbours throughout the United Kingdom at this time. “I am conveying this message to the Mayor of Greater Manchester, Andy Burnham and I will be writing formally to Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth to convey the sympathy of the Irish people."

Statement by President of Ireland Michael D. Higgins on the attack in #Manchester: https://t.co/tPqoTvooO1 — President of Ireland (@PresidentIRL) May 23, 2017

A book of condolences has been opened by Clare County Council at Áras Contae an Chláir in Ennis and Dublin City Council at The Mansion House, Dawson St.

@ClareCoCo has opened a Book of Condolence in solidarity with the people of Manchester and in memory of the victims of the terror attack pic.twitter.com/BdktKbDcJL — Clare County Council (@ClareCoCo) May 23, 2017

Cork City Hall has paid their respects to those who died or were injured by flying the Union Jack.

The British Flag flying at Cork City Hall as a mark of respect to those who died or were injured in #Manchester last night #corkcc pic.twitter.com/8vA59v43MN — Cork City Council (@corkcitycouncil) May 23, 2017

Dublin-based illustrator, Twisteddoodles has created this touching image.

Irish fesitval, Electric Picnic have silent their social media activity for an hour in "sympathy with all those that lost their lives or were injured, physically and/or mentally, by the devastating attack in Manchester".