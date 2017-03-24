Introducing the new dairy-free, gluten-free and certified vegan Baileys

You may remember last year Baileys launched Almunde - it’s gluten-free, dairy-free liquor.

Although Almande, which, is made with almond milk instead of cow’s milk, was highly praised it was later discovered that the product used beeswax in the recipe, leaving it unsuitable for vegans.

Until now.

This week, Diageo unveiled the Almande have removed the ingredient and is now officially certified vegan.

“We respect vegans and veganism, want to be fully transparent, and offer Irish cream that everyone can enjoy,” Baileys representative Dominic Benigno told VegNews.

The company also boosts that the Vegan drink has the same amount of calories as the average five-ounce glass of wine.

The new and improved vegan drink is currently available in North America but hopes to make it’s way to our shores very soon.

Word on the street/internet is that it teams up perfectly with coconut water.