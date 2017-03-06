Introducing the Gin and Tonic Easter egg

Back to Discover Home

From Gin and Tonic schools and festivals, the entire nation has immersed themselves in notions.

And now we’ve heard it all - a Gin and Tonic Easter egg.

Prestat, a chocolatier in the UK has created the masterpiece just in time for the Easter season.

How do they make a G&T egg I hear you ask?

The egg is in fact made from lemon chocolate - because of course you can’t have a G&T without a citrus element - and filled with London gin truffles.

And yes, Prestat are the same company that created those Gin and Tonic Christmas baubles.

Gin for all occassions - one of everything, please.
By Anna O'Donoghue

Join the conversation - comment here

House Rules for comments - FAQ - Important message for commenters


More in this section

Most Read in #Discover