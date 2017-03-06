Introducing the Gin and Tonic Easter egg

From Gin and Tonic schools and festivals, the entire nation has immersed themselves in notions.

And now we’ve heard it all - a Gin and Tonic Easter egg.

Prestat, a chocolatier in the UK has created the masterpiece just in time for the Easter season.

How do they make a G&T egg I hear you ask?

The egg is in fact made from lemon chocolate - because of course you can’t have a G&T without a citrus element - and filled with London gin truffles.

And yes, Prestat are the same company that created those Gin and Tonic Christmas baubles.

Gin for all occassions - one of everything, please.