Introducing the Gin and Tonic Easter egg
06/03/2017 - 11:19:08
From Gin and Tonic schools and festivals, the entire nation has immersed themselves in notions.
And now we’ve heard it all - a Gin and Tonic Easter egg.
A gin Easter egg! #easter #gin @Prestat who's gonna buy me this? #welovegin pic.twitter.com/PFoFsXMrYG— Sarah-Jane (@McelhattonSj) March 3, 2017
Prestat, a chocolatier in the UK has created the masterpiece just in time for the Easter season.
How do they make a G&T egg I hear you ask?
The egg is in fact made from lemon chocolate - because of course you can’t have a G&T without a citrus element - and filled with London gin truffles.
And yes, Prestat are the same company that created those Gin and Tonic Christmas baubles.
Gin for all occassions - one of everything, please.
