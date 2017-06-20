Indian Government advises pregnant women to avoid meat, eggs, and lust

The latest advice for pregnant women in India has drawn international criticism.

Apparently expectant mothers are being told to stay away from meat, eggs, and lust.

The tips can be found in a Government-funded booklet, Mother and Child Care, published by the Central Council for Research in Yoga and Naturopathy (CCRYN).

It also warns that "during pregnancy, women... should have spiritual thoughts, should read the life history of great personalities and should keep themselves in peace."

The Times of India spoke to CCRYN director Ishwara N Acharya, who said that the booklet is "only advisory and no one is forced to follow."

He said the booklet doesn't advise pregnant women to avoid sex, but to detach themselves from desire and lust.

Experts are reported to have ridiculed the suggestions and have said that they have no basis.

Advice given by the HSE for women in Ireland states: "There is no evidence that sexual activity is harmful while you are pregnant. However, it is normal for your sex drive to change through your pregnancy and you may want to talk to your partner about this."

They also advise you eat plenty of protein and eggs.