Here's what everyone had to say about Lucy Kennedy living with Michael Healy Rae

After Lucy Kennedy showdown with British personality, Katie Hopkins last week we welcomed the idea that the TV host would be moving in with Kerry politician, Michael Healy Rae.

The Independent TD, known for his flat cap, thick Kerry accent and somewhat questionable views, made his guest room available for Kennedy his week and it’s not a stay she’ll forget any time soon.

From trying to pry him away from his phone to trying to come to terms with the fact that he gets up every morning before six, there was one thing you couldn’t deny - he’s a ridiculously likeable character.

Even if he did spend the entire episode mocking Lucy about how much makeup she wears and how late she gets up.

Saying that, some didn’t feel quite the same way about the Kilgarvan native - simply because they had no idea what he was saying.

Thankfully we speak fluent Kerry.
By Anna O'Donoghue

