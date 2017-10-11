Here's what everyone had to say about Lucy Kennedy living with Michael Healy Rae

After Lucy Kennedy showdown with British personality, Katie Hopkins last week we welcomed the idea that the TV host would be moving in with Kerry politician, Michael Healy Rae.

The Independent TD, known for his flat cap, thick Kerry accent and somewhat questionable views, made his guest room available for Kennedy his week and it’s not a stay she’ll forget any time soon.

From trying to pry him away from his phone to trying to come to terms with the fact that he gets up every morning before six, there was one thing you couldn’t deny - he’s a ridiculously likeable character.

Say what you like about him. Question how competent or not he is.Question his motives.



There's no denying...he's likeable #livingwithlucy pic.twitter.com/HaVOVyUmYr — Shane Kelly (@ShaneAKelly) October 10, 2017

I wanna go for pints with Michael Healy Rae... Chap is lit! #livingwithlucy — Eoghan Augusta (@Gussy89) October 10, 2017

Michael Healy Rae should get his own reality TV show.. Keeping Up with the Healy Raes 😂 #livingwithlucy — Jimmy Dillane (@JimmyDillane) October 10, 2017

Healy Rae abusing Lucy on the amount of makeup she uses is comedy gold #LivingWithLucy — shaneosullivan (@shane31sullivan) October 10, 2017

Escape the misery of the budget with Living with Lucy - Michael Healy Rae tonight on TV3. I swear on my life it's hilarious #livingwithlucy — Shane Callan (@callanshane) October 10, 2017

This Michael healy rae lad is gas. #livingwithlucy — philip fahy (@1butterfingers) October 10, 2017

Absolutely love Michael Healy Rae he's a nut job!! #livingwithlucy — Eoghan Augusta (@Gussy89) October 10, 2017

@KennedyLucy I'm in knots laughing at Michael Healy rae he's so funny! 😂😂 #livingwithlucy — Della O Connor (@ConnorDella) October 10, 2017

Michael Healy Ray is a gas ticket 😂😂 #livingwithlucy — Sarah O' Dwyer (@SarahODwyer1) October 10, 2017

Even if he did spend the entire episode mocking Lucy about how much makeup she wears and how late she gets up.

Saying that, some didn’t feel quite the same way about the Kilgarvan native - simply because they had no idea what he was saying.

Subtitles wudnt go a miss!!#LivingWithLucy — ted (@dublinguy42) October 10, 2017

Okay just switched on the TV - is that Guy Ritchie? and what language is he speaking? 😂#LivingWithLucy — Holly x (@hollyshortall) October 10, 2017

Thankfully we speak fluent Kerry.