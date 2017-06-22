Here's how to stop people tracking your every move on Snapchat

Another day, another Snapchat update but the newest change has to be the creepiest by far.

Introducing Snap Map.

The feature that shows your friends your exact location on a map.

Snapchat already uses your location for filters and featured stories options but this allows you to view your friends’ stories by location.

To view the feature all you need to do is pinch inward and outward while in camera mode.

The first time you access Snap Map you're asked to pick from three options - ghost mode, my friends or select friends.

Similar to your story preference, choosing the my friends option will allow your friends to view your location on the map and select friends lets you choose specific friends.

If you don’t want your every move tracked, selecting the ghost mode will block your location from everyone.

This will place a little ghost over your bitmoji's face and only you can see this.

Although a bit invasive, the new feature also lets you view stories from big events taking place around the world, in real time.

Similar to location stories on Instagram.

What's next?