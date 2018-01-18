Here are the reactions to Shane Ross accidentally voting against own bill in Dáil

Minister For Transport Shane Ross accidentally voted against his own bill in the Dáil today.

The Road Traffic Bill, which includes automatic bans for those caught driving over the limit, was being voted on by TDs this afternoon.

The Minister highlighted his error immediately and the official record will be adjusted to show that Mr Ross backed the legislation.

Sinn Féin TD John Brady and Fine Gael TD Alan Farrell are among those making light of the mistake on social media.
By Denise O’Donoghue

