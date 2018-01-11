Here are the food trends set to hit Ireland in 2018

New year, new food. Every year has its foodie fads and 2018 will be no different.

If you are already over the breakfast bowls and donuts of last year then read on to see what foods are set to make a splash in Ireland this year.

The food insiders at Deliveroo have used their special expertise to share the food trends that will be big in 2018.

Poke

This Hawaiian dish contains a selection of grains, raw fish and vegetables served up in a bowl. The colourful dish has been making its way around the globe in recent months and will solidify its positioning on the Irish food scene this year.

Mexican

Mexican food isn’t exactly new to Ireland but last year did see a surge in popularity last year. New additions likely to feature on your favourite restaurant’s menu this year are garnachas and tlayudas, two traditional dishes from Oaxaca.

Veganism

Veganism is becoming increasingly more popular in Irish culture. Many people have begun 2018 by taking part in ’Veganuary’. As a result, you can expect a lot more faux-meat options to be available with delicious substitutes such as beetroot, tofu and jackfruit. In the past 12 months, Deliveroo recorded a 480% increase in vegan orders.

Chinese

Again, Chinese food has been popular in Ireland for decades but this year you can expect to see more authentic options available in Ireland. Dumplings in particular are expected to make a big impression. Who knows, maybe 2018 will witness the birth of a bespoke Irish beef and Guinness dumpling?

Snacking

Snacking has become part of most people’s daily meal plans. According to Deliveroo, the most popular times to order snack food are between 3pm-3.15pm on weekdays and 9.30pm-9.45pm on weekends. Whether you are looking for a super healthy snack such a protein balls or a slice of pizza, you can expect a lot more snacking options available this year.

Middle Eastern

Middle Eastern cuisine is set to break into the mainstream in the next year. Expect to see a lot more harissa, hummus, cardamom, tahini, and lamb on restaurant menus. Many restaurants are beginning to incorporate Middle Eastern influences into their brunch menu - think porridge with apple tahini, almonds and saffron.

Pickling

2018 will be the year of pickling. Try out tangy cucumber-based kimchi or Sauerkraut - pickled cabbage. Fermentation is also a trend to expect, particularly in drinks, such as Chinese Kombucha.

Breakfast

If you thought that we had reached peak brunch last year, you were mistaken. Deliveroo are forecasting that the demand for trendy breakfast foods will continue to surge this year.

Soup

First, we used our blenders for smoothies, then juices. In 2018, it is all about soups. The most popular soup flavours last year were miso, chicken and lentil, according to Deliveroo. This year many restaurants will be experimenting with flavours and textures and getting inspiration from a wide range of cuisines.

Breads

Sourdough was on the rise last year. Following in its gut-friendly footsteps this year will be flat breads and corn breads. Bakeries will also experiment with plant-based pastries and pies using ingredients such as lentils and mushrooms.

