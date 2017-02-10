Happy ending for Cork Airport teddy bear who missed his flight home

Thousands of people following the saga of Cork Airport's lost teddy bear will be delighted to learn he's soon to be reunited with his little owner.

The bear, named Teddy by airport staff, had been living the high life at Cork Airport for the past few days after becoming seperated from his human.

His owner, two-year-old Anna who is living in Amsterdam, has been found thanks to Teddy’s story making headlines across the world. Teddy was left behind when Anna’s family, who are originally from Cork, were returning home to the Netherlands following a family visit.

Teddy’s adventures at Cork Airport began last Sunday evening and thousands of people became invested in his story online. His plight was covered by news organisations in Ireland, China, the US and across Europe.

Teddy will be winging his way back to his owner on Monday as a very special VIP on Aer Lingus flight EI 844 from Cork to Amsterdam. The captain and cabin crew have promised to look after him to the high standard he became used to at Cork Airport.

"We looked after Teddy as well as we look after all our customers - with care and attention," said Niall MacCarthy, Managing Director at Cork Airport.

"The response we have received to Teddy’s story has been astonishing and he has been turned into somewhat of a social media superstar.

"It is truly heart-warming the efforts made by strangers to find Teddy’s young owner and reunite him with her. He has literally been around the world and back again in 80 hours."

What a positive note to end the week on!