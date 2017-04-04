Yes, the actual Games of Thrones are holding open auditions in Dublin this weekend.

REMAIN CALM, this is really happening.

Show bosses are looking for extras and actors for small roles and have set their eyes on Ireland in a bid to find them.

And it gets better, according to the casting call no experience is necessary.

The audition will be held by The Extras Department in Bow Street Smithfield this Saturday April 8 from 12pm until 5pm.

According to the casting call, "This event is FREE to the public. There is no need to register and drop-ins are very much welcome. If you do intend to pop into us, please click attending on this event so we can keep updated”.

Just make sure you bring along a copy of your ID (Passport) in order to complete your profile.