Game of Thrones star recreates his most emotional scene in new ad

Spoiler alert: If you haven't caught up on Game of Thrones season six, it might be best to come back when you have.

Beloved Game of Thrones character Hodor, played by Kristian Nairn, swapped Winterfell for KFC in a new ad.

Recreating his famous death scene from GoT episode 'The Door' where we also learned how Hodor got his name, Nairn has to deal with a mob of hungry customers as opposed to an army of the undead in the show.

As in Thrones when "hold the door" became "Hodor", the ad changes "chicken with fries" to "chicken with rice", promoting their new meal.

The ad is also cleverly titled 'Lunchtime is coming' - who doesn't love a good pun?

You can relive the original scene below, but if you've seen it already, it may be too emotional an experience.

Game of Thrones season seven returns on July 16.