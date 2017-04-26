For €414 you can look like you rolled around in poop

For only €414.18 you can look like you rolled around in poop.

Bargain!

If you're sick of literally rolling around in mud or whatever you do to get the look, Nordstrom have made it so much easier by caking mud on their jeans for you.

Their heavily distressed denim jeans "embody rugged".

Apparently, the jeans "show you're not afraid to get down and dirty".

So if you are afraid to get down and dirty, but you want to look like you're not, these are your best-buy for Spring/Summer 2017.

Listen up lads, I hear silage stains are going the be the next big thing for Autumn.