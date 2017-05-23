Fans are tweeting Ariana Grande's 'One Last Time' performance to honor Manchester victims

One Last Time was one of the final songs performed by Ariana Grande before the fatal terror attack took place at Manchester Arena last night, writes PamRyan.

Afterward, 22 people died and 59 were injured, including children.

In honour of those killed during the incident, the pop star's fans have been sharing videos online of her singing One Last Time with concertgoers last night, who are now feeling overwhelmed by its poignant relevance today.

Families are still searching for their missing loved ones, many of whom are children and young teenagers.

Anyone with concerns for Irish friends or family who may be caught up in the events taking place in Manchester can contact the Irish Embassy there on 02072352171, or call the Dublin line on +353-1-4082000.
By Pam Ryan

