Fans across globe pay tribute to Dolores O’Riordan with their own covers of Cranberries songs
21/01/2018 - 13:58:00Back to Dolores O’Riordan Discover Home
Words can often fail when trying to pay tribute to your heroes so what better way to pay tribute to a musical hero than in song.
Here’s just five of the original covers of Cranberries songs that have been shared by fans on Twitter in recent days in tribute to the late Limerick musician.
I was so sad because this song was the first song that I learnt to play on my guitar when I was in highschool.— 茜拉 (@Shilaamzah) January 17, 2018
Despite of me being super ill at the moment, I just feel like singing this song today...
You'll be missed, #DoloresORiordan ❤
Full cover 💋https://t.co/BT8TM0lFFJ pic.twitter.com/sNZNHFTTlD
In memory of @DolORiordan from @The_Cranberries 🎶 Her music will live on forever ❤️— Brendanmurray (@brendan_m96) January 17, 2018
🎥 - @Xadacka https://t.co/OaKgstor08https://t.co/BBthsi4fd0https://t.co/0w1UNZa1Hs pic.twitter.com/5xA2o7py4s
In memory of Dolores O’Riordan #TheCranberries #DoloresORiordan #PianoCover #zombie pic.twitter.com/d60QE1bzI1— Lucy Forder (@lxcy_music) January 17, 2018
Quick tribute to @DolORiordan of @The_Cranberries in light of her passing. pic.twitter.com/2lSoXD4cJi— The Cordial Sins (@TheCordialSins) January 18, 2018
in honor of #DoloresORiordan— morganne (@morgskeller) January 19, 2018
the cranberries // zombie pic.twitter.com/flpBZOIqep
No more words required ...
- Digital Desk
Join the conversation - comment here