Fans across globe pay tribute to Dolores O’Riordan with their own covers of Cranberries songs

Words can often fail when trying to pay tribute to your heroes so what better way to pay tribute to a musical hero than in song.

Here’s just five of the original covers of Cranberries songs that have been shared by fans on Twitter in recent days in tribute to the late Limerick musician.

I was so sad because this song was the first song that I learnt to play on my guitar when I was in highschool.

Despite of me being super ill at the moment, I just feel like singing this song today...

You'll be missed, #DoloresORiordan ❤



Full cover 💋https://t.co/BT8TM0lFFJ pic.twitter.com/sNZNHFTTlD — 茜拉 (@Shilaamzah) January 17, 2018

Quick tribute to @DolORiordan of @The_Cranberries in light of her passing. pic.twitter.com/2lSoXD4cJi — The Cordial Sins (@TheCordialSins) January 18, 2018

No more words required ...

- Digital Desk