Fans across globe pay tribute to Dolores O’Riordan with their own covers of Cranberries songs

Back to Dolores O’Riordan Discover Home

Words can often fail when trying to pay tribute to your heroes so what better way to pay tribute to a musical hero than in song.

Here’s just five of the original covers of Cranberries songs that have been shared by fans on Twitter in recent days in tribute to the late Limerick musician.

No more words required ...

- Digital Desk
KEYWORDS: Dolores ORiordan, Cranberries

 

Join the conversation - comment here

House Rules for comments - FAQ - Important message for commenters


More like this story

Most Read in #Discover