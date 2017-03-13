Fancy spending a night in the Guinness Storehouse? This could be your chance

The Guinness Storehouse could be your home for a night, thanks to an exclusive competition with Airbnb.

One lucky beer fan and a friend will have the opportunity to stay at the home of the black stuff for free by answering one fairly simple question: “What makes you the world's biggest Guinness fan?”

The winner of the competition will get to spend 24 hours in a completely transformed Gravity Bar.

The VIP experience will include a Guinness tasting bar with a private butler, a “perfect pint”-shaped bed, pool table, life-sized jenga and a giant telescope for a night under the stars.

The lucky duo will also be handed the keys to the Guiness Storehouse and given a full tour, starting at No 1 Thomas Street: The family home of Arthur.

Guinness Archivist Eibhlin Colgan will take the winning contestant and their friend on a tour through the brewery, along 19th Century railway tracks and through hidden tunnels.

The pair will then enjoy a six-course dining experience, served in the Gravity Bar.

After a night of luxury in the Guinness Storehouse, an Irish breakfast will be prepared for the winning duo and they will learn how to create their very own Guinness brew.

“The lucky winner will be stepping into our founder’s shoes and given the keys to a legacy experience that’s filled with hundreds of years of history,” said Paul Carty, Managing Director of the Guinness Storehouse.

“We’re proud of Guinness’ heritage, and as the competition is a once in a lifetime event, it was important for this first Irish Airbnb ‘Night at’, to provide the winner with everything a Guinness enthusiast would appreciate.”

To enter the competition click here and answer the question: “What makes you the world's biggest Guinness fan?”

The competition closes on 22 March and the prize can be redeemed on 24 April only.