Everything you need to know about the new roaming charges

It is good news for mobile phone users, with new “roam-like-at-home” EU rules stating that from today mobile customers will be able to make voice calls and send SMS messages as they would domestically.

But people are being warned to check with their provider before jetting off, as there is no one-size-fits-all rule regarding usage.

A survey of over 1,000 Irish consumers has found that the majority of holidaymakers don’t know enough about the EU’s rules to make informed decisions when travelling this summer.

Eight out of ten of those surveyed take the rules at face value and assume that it will mean they can use their mobile phones as they would in Ireland, without incurring extra charges.

However, less than 40% know the specific details of how the new rules will affect them.

Robyn Hamilton of bonkers.ie has called on Irish holidaymakers to remain cautious when using data-heavy apps while travelling in the EU this summer:

“The EU’s long-awaited ‘roam-like-at-home’ rules are a great leap forward for mobile customers across Europe. However, the name is somewhat misleading, since mobile customers with unlimited plans will still be subject to data caps while roaming.

“Holidaymakers should inform themselves of which apps use the most data, connect to WiFi where possible and contact their operator to confirm their data roaming limit.

“Basically, don’t Netflix binge in Paris as you would in Portlaoise!”.

The new rules state that mobile customers will be able to make voice calls and send SMS messages as they would domestically, from today, June 15.

However, network operators will be permitted to impose fair usage policies on data in certain circumstances, most notably, on customers who have unlimited data plans. Penalty fees of €7.70 per GB will be charged to consumers who exceed their limits.

This aspect of the new rules leaves many Irish consumers vulnerable to unknowingly exceeding data limits and running up larger-than-expected bills.

Currently, 38% of Irish holidaymakers avoid using data while abroad out of fear of coming home to a large bill or burning through their data allowance. But 70% claim that they will use more data than previously after the new rules come into effect.

Goodbye #roaming! Historic day tomorrow as roaming charges in the #EU will become a thing of the past. My statement: https://t.co/KPlcnul3Er pic.twitter.com/RLo0s9UL0o — Jean-Claude Juncker (@JunckerEU) June 14, 2017

So what do the providers say?

Vodafone Ireland announced it is providing customers with the use of their full data allowance within their plans while roaming in Europe.

CEO Anne O’Leary said: “ Our ‘take all your home tariff abroad’ policy means exactly that; customers can now use their phones in Europe, whether through data, text or voice, as they would at home all within their normal allowances and at no extra cost.”

Meteor and eir said : ”Our customers will be able to use their minutes and texts anywhere in the EU. In addition, depending on their price plan, customers will be able to use all or a large part of their data allowance while roaming in the EU. The actual EU data roaming allowances vary according to the price plan but range from 1GB to 7.4GB.”

There is a big difference between one and seven GB of data but they said they are communicating with customers via text to advise them of their allowances.

They also said that any customer who roams in the EU will receive a text when they land in their destination letting them know how to check what data is available for roaming.

Three’s statement on EU roaming said: “Three customers will also have access to generous allowances of data when they are roaming in the EU. These allowances are based on the EU roaming regulation fair use policy.”