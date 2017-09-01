Everyone's favourite Celebration is getting a new look

The days are getting colder, the nights are getting darker and the Late Late Show is back, which can only mean one thing - winter.

As much as we kick and scream our way into it, you can’t deny that wrapping up on the couch with your choice of beverage and box of chocolates, by the fire, guilt free is one of your favourite things to do.

Well, we’ve got even BETTER news.

That box of chocolates has JUST got even better as Celebrations have taken their time to remove every other chocolate from the box and left the best, the Malteser Teaser.

Yup, that's right - an entire 24g box of just Teasers.

There is no point arguing with us, Teasers win every time - *judges bounty lovers*.

The gift boxes will be available in Tesco from Monday, September 4 and will cost you €6.99.