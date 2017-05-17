Enda Kenny steps down: Twitter was very quick to react to the news

At 4.30pm Enda Kenny announced that he would be stepping down as leader of the Fine Gael party.

In a short parliamentary party meeting, the Taoiseach stated he would be retiring from his position as of midnight tonight.

Many people took to Twitter and shared their thoughts on the announcement.

Here are some of the funnier ones we have uncovered.

I feel now is a good time to share this gif of Enda Kenny almost falling over a small railing in 2013. pic.twitter.com/hRyh9cFvw8 — Nicky Ryan (@NickyRyan_) May 17, 2017

"I know, and I gets the whole of June off now too!

Shur look, isn't that it?

Gwan, I'll talk to ya.

Bye b-b-bye b-b-b-bye." #endakenny pic.twitter.com/zUY5cTx53M — Siobhán Doyle (@thekickart) May 17, 2017

Enda Kenny's departure is far too similar to wondering when the hell Katy will escape in Fair City. We've already been fooled once this week — Daragh Small (@daraghs0) May 17, 2017

enda kenny's resignation means that ireland is no longer run by a man who framed a photograph of the time he met @HulkHogan in an airport pic.twitter.com/7ViBn62DdJ — Patrick (@PrayForPatrick) May 17, 2017

When everyone's celebrating Enda Kenny resigning but you're thinking about who's likely to replace him pic.twitter.com/0lIiNrYUcC — Steven (@Kylodameron) May 17, 2017

And that's the Enda Kenny pic.twitter.com/9SOaz6iEAF — Declan Reilly (@declander) May 17, 2017

Enda Kenny's stepping down is great news, we should've known he was trouble when we found this picture. #FineGael #Enda pic.twitter.com/mcrxjDBGOO — Jordan Hussain (@JWhoSayin) May 17, 2017