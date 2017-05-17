Enda Kenny steps down: Twitter was very quick to react to the news

At 4.30pm Enda Kenny announced that he would be stepping down as leader of the Fine Gael party.

In a short parliamentary party meeting, the Taoiseach stated he would be retiring from his position as of midnight tonight.

Many people took to Twitter and shared their thoughts on the announcement.

Here are some of the funnier ones we have uncovered.
By Greg Murphy

