Ellen Degeneres is using a Kerry village as chat show background

Ellen Degeneres has been giving one Kerry village the exposure of a lifetime on her show and nobody has spotted it, until now.

Kerry man, Cathal O’Sullivan was re-watching an old episode from season 10 of the famous chat show when he noticed that the background was of his native, Lispole in Co. Kerry.

More specifically, Glen Minard.

Strangely the landscape accompanied the chat between the host and a 14-year-old girl who is a first time home owner/landlord.

The teen saved up money she earned from reselling products and bought, located in Florida, for $16,000 (€14,000).

The cheapest house in the Annascaul area is €65,000.