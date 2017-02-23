Dublin Bus's reaction to Storm Doris will put a smile on your face

Storm Doris is here and is making herself known all over the country today.

So far thousands of properties are without power this morning and at least 12 Aer Lingus flights have been cancelled.

Emergency services have since taken to the several social media platforms to warn commuters of dangerous areas across the country.

Meanwhile Dublin Bus have marked the storm by including a little nod to American singer Doris Day.

‘Qué sera sera’ can be seen on their real time information screens, as well as the app.

Someone at #dublinbus in a funny mood this morning. #queserasera #stormdoris A post shared by Mariska Moyaert (@mariskamoyaert) on Feb 22, 2017 at 11:31pm PST

Stay safe out there, folks!