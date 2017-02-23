Dublin Bus's reaction to Storm Doris will put a smile on your face
Storm Doris is here and is making herself known all over the country today.
So far thousands of properties are without power this morning and at least 12 Aer Lingus flights have been cancelled.
Emergency services have since taken to the several social media platforms to warn commuters of dangerous areas across the country.
Road closed jct Malahide Castle as trees are blocking/cables down. @ESBNetworks on way @aaroadwatch @DCCTraffic #StormDoris #DorisDay pic.twitter.com/L8pk8rSjU2— Dublin Fire Brigade (@DubFireBrigade) February 23, 2017
Meanwhile Dublin Bus have marked the storm by including a little nod to American singer Doris Day.
‘Qué sera sera’ can be seen on their real time information screens, as well as the app.
Are Dublin bus for real QUE SERA SERA #dublinbus #stormdoris #dorisday pic.twitter.com/8xDrjyiF1B— Laurun Jayne (@laurun_jayne) February 23, 2017
Stay safe out there, folks!
