Donald Trump's inauguration speech uploaded to adult website

Donald Trump's inauguration speech has been uploaded to the adult website PornHub.

However, the initial image which turned up on social media, showing his speech on the site, turned out to be a fake.

PornHub vice-president Corey Price told the Observer: "The Donald Trump image was a video screenshot that someone turned into a meme, not a real upload."

It was after the meme circulated that the speech was actually uploaded.

So there you have it, you can watch Donald Trump's inauguration speech on a number of diverse websites.