Donald Trump Jr causes outrage with tweet criticising London mayor after Westminster attack

Donald Trump Jr has been called out on Twitter for ridiculing the Mayor of London, Sadiq Khan following the attack on Westminster which left four people dead.

The eldest son of President Donald Trump tweeted a link to an article from September in which Mr Khan was quoted in saying that being prepared for a terror attack was "part and parcel of living in a big city."

Mr Trump Jr posted the link along with the caption “You have to be kidding me?! Terror attacks are part of living in the big city, says London Mayor Sadiq Khan.”

Social Media users were quick to point out that Mr Khan didn't say that attacks should be expected, rather that the threat of them comes with living in a major city.

Some Twitter users didn't use the kindest of words...
By Greg Murphy

