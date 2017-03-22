Donald Trump Jr causes outrage with tweet criticising London mayor after Westminster attack

Donald Trump Jr has been called out on Twitter for ridiculing the Mayor of London, Sadiq Khan following the attack on Westminster which left four people dead.

The eldest son of President Donald Trump tweeted a link to an article from September in which Mr Khan was quoted in saying that being prepared for a terror attack was "part and parcel of living in a big city."

Mr Trump Jr posted the link along with the caption “You have to be kidding me?! Terror attacks are part of living in the big city, says London Mayor Sadiq Khan.”

Social Media users were quick to point out that Mr Khan didn't say that attacks should be expected, rather that the threat of them comes with living in a major city.

Some Twitter users didn't use the kindest of words...

@DonaldJTrumpJr You use a terrorist attack on our city to attack London's Mayor for your own political gain. You're a disgrace. — Wes Streeting MP (@wesstreeting) March 22, 2017

In wake of the London attack, Donald Trump Jr didn't post condolences. Instead he dragged up an old article to attack London's Muslim Mayor. pic.twitter.com/6piLWP1Lty — Liam O'Hare (@Liam_O_Hare) March 22, 2017

.@DonaldJTrumpJr 1) you've clearly not read the article 2) you've clearly no understanding of UK history — Scott Mitchell (@switch_mitch) March 22, 2017

@DonaldJTrumpJr Wow. Goes to show that idiocy is sometimes genetic. — Harry Krinkle (@Ghidra15) March 22, 2017

@DonaldJTrumpJr Seriously, delete this nonsense before it gets you into a world of trouble, you fucking idiot. — Mike P Williams (@Mike_P_Williams) March 22, 2017