Dear World, it’s Paddy’s day not Patty’s day

Before we begin the celebrations of the best day of the year, St. Patrick’s Day - we, on behalf of the Irish nation, have a message for the world.

As much as we appreciate you joining in on the celebrations of our national holiday and celebrating everything that is Irish, we regret to inform you that it is called Paddy’s Day and NOT Patty’s Day.

St. Patty's day is gonna be wicked 🤘🏼 — Ryan (@Rdowner97) March 8, 2017

Please stop.

Pretty sure kids from ne philly look forward to st patty's day more than people who live in Ireland — steph wilson🤑 (@stephaaanie____) March 7, 2017

No, really.

super excited for the Saint Patty's Day parade ☘️🎉🍻 — ash (@AshleyyRouleau) March 1, 2017

Despite being short for Patricia, a patty is a form of hamburger meat.

Don’t worry, our nation’s favourite cartoonist, Twisted Doodles has made this helpful guide on the difference.

Don’t even get us started on the 'pinching if you're not wearing green'.