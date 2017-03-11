Dear World, it’s Paddy’s day not Patty’s day

Before we begin the celebrations of the best day of the year, St. Patrick’s Day - we, on behalf of the Irish nation, have a message for the world.

As much as we appreciate you joining in on the celebrations of our national holiday and celebrating everything that is Irish, we regret to inform you that it is called Paddy’s Day and NOT Patty’s Day.

Please stop.

No, really.

Despite being short for Patricia, a patty is a form of hamburger meat.

Don’t worry, our nation’s favourite cartoonist, Twisted Doodles has made this helpful guide on the difference.

Don’t even get us started on the 'pinching if you're not wearing green'.

