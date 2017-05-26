Couple have sextuplets after trying to conceive for 17 years

A hospital in Virginia has reported its staff successfully delivered sextuplets this month, writes Pam Ryan.

VCU Medical Center in Richmond said in a statement released this week that the newborns were the first sextuplets to ever be delivered at the hospital.

Sextuplets are quite rare. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, of the nearly four million live births in the United States in 2015, only 24 were quintuplets or other higher-order births.

The three boys and three girls are reported to be thriving. They ranged from 1lb 10oz to 2lb 15oz.

And as if that wasn't amazing enough, the parents of the six children, Adeboye and Ajibola Taiwo, had been trying to conceive for 17 years.

It took 40 staff members to successfully deliver all the babies via cesarean section on May 11.

The couple learned in January they were expecting six children.

"I was excited," said the father, Adeboye. "For the very first time we were expecting."

The delivery team included "experts from maternal-fetal medicine, labour and delivery, nursing, anaesthesia, respiratory, neonatal medicine, social work, nutrition, cardiology and chaplain services," the hospital said.

"A typical labour and delivery shift includes one, perhaps two premature births, usually with time in between. We had to co-ordinate with our colleagues in the NICU for six premature babies to be delivered simultaneously," said Dr Susan Lanni.

Mrs Taiwo was 30 weeks and two days pregnant when she gave birth.

"It’s not every day that parents bring home sextuplets. Mrs Taiwo was eating, sleeping and breathing for seven," said Dr Ronald Ramus.

The mother was discharged from the hospital on May 18 and the new brood are doing well.

"Given their prematurity, they are doing exceptionally well," said Dr Russell Moores. "And the mother is coping."

"I hope for the smallest of my six children to grow up and say ‘I was so small, and look at me now,’" said Mrs Taiwo.

Here's hoping!