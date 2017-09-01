Corkman who was abused on social media for his weight is about to become a personal trainer

by Greg Murphy

A Cork man who faced fat shaming and abusive comments on social media has lost 10 stone and is set to become a full-time personal trainer.

Paul Gerard Moore spoke to Neil Prendeville on Cork's RedFM about his dramatic weight loss.

Paul told the show that his journey began a few years ago when he was trolled online for being over-weight and was at the receiving end of disgusting comments from people telling him he "should kill himself."

Some comments even suggested his parents "should have drowned him."

Paul said he used the insults as motivation and in less than three weeks time, he will be a fully qualified personal trainer in Sydney, Australia.

At his peak weight, Paul weighed 22 stone but has since dropped 10 on his remarkable journey.

You can listen to the full interview here.