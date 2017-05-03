Cork couple win UK's Best New Podcast for their unique movie reviews

by Greg Murphy

A podcast run by a Cork couple, living in London, was named UK’s Best New Podcast at the inaugural British Podcast Awards.

Dave and Cathy Corkery run a film podcast called 'The Cinemile' where they review movies as they walk home from the cinema.

They beat other well known podcasts for the prestigious award including BBC's 'The Untold' as well as 'Soundtracking With Edith Bowman'.

"We started the podcast a year ago in May 2016, and produce and edit it ourselves," they said.

"Our format is light hearted and fun, with some married couple bickering. We often feature guests, predominantly Irish."

Cathy, originally from Cork City, and, Dave, from Mouneabbey, have been living in London for over 18 months having spent 5five years before in Sydney, Australia.

Speaking to the Irish Examiner, Dave Corkery told us how he came up with their unique way of reviewing movies.

"The format came out of sheer lazieness," he said.

"I wanted to do something like this for a while but the time and effort that can go into planning is huge.

"So the idea came to review the movies as we were walking home from the cinema, as we were going to be doing that anyway."

To check out Dave and Cathy's podcast, follow this link to their iTunes page.

For more information on 'The Cinemile' check out their website, Twitter - @TheCinemile and their Facebook page.