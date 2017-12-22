Cork busker who sang for Paolo Nutini is back with new single ’Homeless’

Remember the Cork busker who sang for Paolo Nutini in Cardiff recently?

24-year-old Dylan was performing in Cardiff city centre when he was approached by the best selling Scottish singer.

Well, Dylan Brickley is back with his new single 'Homeless'.

Speaking on the homeless crisis in Ireland, Dylan said: "When I wrote this song I never realised how many people were actually sleeping rough on the streets.

"It’s frightening to think that there are so many people without homes again this Christmas.

"This video has a strong story and it’s all about making a change."

The music video was shot by Aaron Wiley and stars Conor Flynn, also both from Cork.

All proceeds from the single will be donated to Cork Penny Dinners.

Dylan’s debut EP entitled Chasing Me Again is made up of four original tracks and is available on iTunes and Spotify now.

It was back in October when Dylan had a brief encounter with Candy hit-maker Paulo Nutini.

Paolo complimented Dylan’s performance and left a tip before heading away.

