Chris Martin gave an Irish fan €50 when he heard how much he paid for a ticket

Although Coldplay’s Chris Martin proclaimed his love for Ireland at his Croke Park concert Saturday night, he’s been proving it over and over again the last few days by hanging around the capital, just being a legend.

No really …

I met Chris Martin in #Dublin today ❤ thank you for being so nice & he's going to dedicate fix you to my friend who passed away ❤ @coldplay pic.twitter.com/nPpVRZvhHe — Jamie (@xxjamiebabyxx) July 7, 2017

Not only has he been stopping taking selfies with fans but he gave one fan €50 after he told the singer he paid €200 for his ticket through touts.

The 40-year-old popped into the International bar last night, where fan Jamie Harrington works.

There Jamie got chatting to the front man and told him how much it was worth the money he paid.

Feeling bad about the fan having to buy the ticket through touts, Martin gave him €50 towards the price of the ticket.

So just met chris martin from @coldplay in work and he is the soundest bloke ever he Gave me €50 cause i told him how much a tout charged me pic.twitter.com/AzVrN4r8BZ — Jamie Harrington (@Jamieh_official) July 10, 2017

WHAT. A. LEGEND.