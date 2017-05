Chelsea Manning reveals new look following prison release

US Army Private Chelsea Manning has taken to social media to reveal her new look following her release from a military prison.

Manning, formerly known as Bradley, posted a self-portrait picture of herself showing off her new short haired look.

Since her release from prison, where she was serving a 35-year sentence, the 29-year-old has been documenting her freedom on Instagram.

First steps of freedom!! 😄 . . #chelseaisfree A post shared by Chelsea E. Manning (@xychelsea87) on May 17, 2017 at 6:39am PDT

So, im already enjoying my first hot, greasy pizza 😋 A post shared by Chelsea E. Manning (@xychelsea87) on May 17, 2017 at 9:34am PDT