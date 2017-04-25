Buskers serenade newlyweds in impromptu first dance in the middle of Galway City

We’ve had the surprise dance, the haka, the choreographed routine and the full on chorus line but this is the first time we’ve seen a bride and groom bring the main street of city to a standstill with their first dance.

Kate Divilly and Declan Tanham tied the knot with a very casual affair in Galway on Friday.

So casual that they decided to stroll from the church to the reception venue through one of the city's busiest streets, Shop Street.

There they passed the Galway Street Club buskers and decided to have their first dance there and then.

Footage of the dance was caught by Brown Thomas employee Ciara Nungesser, who sent it into Dermot & Dave at TodayFM.

No, YOU’RE crying.