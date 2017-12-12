Burger King has released a heart-rending anti-bullying campaign ad

by Greg Murphy

Burger King has released a new ad, targetting bullies and how people in the community react to a situation in which someone is bullied.

In the ad, a group of actors play out a scene of a High School Jr being bullied by his peers to see if people react in the restaurant.

They also bullied a Whopper Jr meal to gauge customers reactions to their food receiving the same treatment.

The results may, or may not, surprise you.

Fair play to the two people who stood up for the kid being bullied, but we were shocked that they seemed to be the only two.