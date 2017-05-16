British ambassador to Austria gets 'pity-inducing splint' after run-in with 'massive' boar

Britain's ambassador to Austria has said he was left shaken and lightly injured - after being chased by a wild boar in Vienna.

Leigh Turner wrote that a "massive" boar charged at him after he chanced upon a group of the animals - several adults and some piglets - in woodland in the Austrian capital.

He said the boar "never made contact" but he sustained minor injuries caused by slipping while trying to climb a tree in the Lainzer Tiergarten nature park.

Mr Turner said he escaped with only scratches and bruises, but his blog shows a photo of what he calls a "pity-inducing splint" on his hand, meant to stabilise it until the swelling goes down.

My bruising encounter with a wild boar in #Vienna - my new blog https://t.co/mKRW0yxOni pic.twitter.com/VvtA4KmZ0F — Leigh Turner (@LeighTurnerFCO) May 15, 2017

AP