Blind cat and earless son named after Ross and Rachel need home for Christmas

An inseparable blind cat and her earless son are looking for a home in time for Christmas.

The duo, named after TV comedy show stars Ross and Rachel because they are the best of friends, were rescued by the RSPCA in September over fears they had been abandoned.

Rachel, a black and white 13-year-old shorthair, is completely blind in both eyes.

She had been spotted bumping into things and was too scared to leave a garden in East Grinstead, East Sussex, where kind neighbours found her and started feeding her.

Her five-year-old son Ross, who is white with a black patch on his back, was also found. He had wounds so severe on his ears that they both had to be amputated.

The pair were rescued by Louis Horton, one of the charity's officers, and they have been settling in at its South Godstone animal centre in Surrey.

But now they are hoping to find somewhere to call their home in time for Christmas and are eager to stay together.

The pair will often take naps side by side. Ross enjoys being stroked gently while Rachel loves head rubs and treats, the charity said.

Tony Shaw, the animal centre's deputy manager, said: "These poor cats haven't had it easy and the mum is approaching her senior years. These two special cats require a very special home with owners who will understand their needs.

"They will need to be kept indoors or, ideally, given outside access to the garden via a secure enclosure which will keep them safe."

The charity recommends they are the only pets in the home, are only around adults and that the surroundings are kept the same so Rachel can become accustomed to them.

For information call 0300 123 0741 or email southgodstone@rspca.org.uk.