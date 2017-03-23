Biden, the puppy, meets Joe Biden the man
Sometimes it takes a story about an adorable puppy story to cheer us up after a heavy week.
Former US vice-president Joe Biden was on Capitol Hill on Wednesday but didn't expect to run into one fluffy sightseer.
Biden, the puppy, was clearly excited to meet his namesake, who seemed even more excited to meet his!
Joe Biden was in DC to mark the anniversary of the Affordable Care Act (Obamacare).
Biden clearly approves of the job done by the former VP while in office.
In an interview with Buzzfeed, Biden's owner Sydney said she named her puppy after Joe Biden because he is her "favourite politician."
Biden seems to be a big fan of US politics and has plenty of picture memories to treasure.
And sometimes, after a day of much excitement, everyone just needs a good nap.
