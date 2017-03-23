Biden, the puppy, meets Joe Biden the man

Sometimes it takes a story about an adorable puppy story to cheer us up after a heavy week.

Former US vice-president Joe Biden was on Capitol Hill on Wednesday but didn't expect to run into one fluffy sightseer.

A post shared by biden (@bidenthegolden) on Mar 22, 2017 at 1:47pm PDT

Biden, the puppy, was clearly excited to meet his namesake, who seemed even more excited to meet his!

find someone who looks at you the way biden looked at me🐾 A post shared by biden (@bidenthegolden) on Mar 22, 2017 at 6:18pm PDT

Joe Biden was in DC to mark the anniversary of the Affordable Care Act (Obamacare).

Biden clearly approves of the job done by the former VP while in office.

@vp44 A post shared by biden (@bidenthegolden) on Mar 22, 2017 at 11:00am PDT

In an interview with Buzzfeed, Biden's owner Sydney said she named her puppy after Joe Biden because he is her "favourite politician."

Biden seems to be a big fan of US politics and has plenty of picture memories to treasure.

naps in the rotunda A post shared by biden (@bidenthegolden) on Mar 5, 2017 at 6:41pm PST

i have a dream A post shared by biden (@bidenthegolden) on Feb 24, 2017 at 8:27am PST

top dog dc📍 A post shared by biden (@bidenthegolden) on Feb 25, 2017 at 11:11am PST

And sometimes, after a day of much excitement, everyone just needs a good nap.