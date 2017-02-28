Be mesmerised by this video of a chocolate fondue station in Cork

Australian restaurant chain Zambrero has opened its doors in Cork.

The restaurant specialises in fresh, healthy Mexican food - but they have something a little naughty going on in Cork.

We are the rebel county after all.

Behold their chocolate fondue station.

This little piece of magic can be found in their Cork store at Dennehy’s Cross.

If there was ever a place and a time to indulge it would be Pancake Tuesday at this fondue station. Tuesday blues be gone.