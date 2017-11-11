Barry's are putting the 'tea' in G&Ts

It is said on average, Irish people drink an average of six cups of tea a day and these days six out of ten people would choose gin as their tipple of choice, so it was only a matter a time before someone combined the two.

And it was good old Barry’s Tea that made the jump.

The famous Cork tea has teamed up with Blackwater Distillery to introduce a limited edition batch in time for Christmas.

No really, it contains actual Barry’s Tea.

It's described as an "innovative gin" and uses Barry’s Tea Classic Blend, Sicilian lemons, sweet Spanish oranges, juniper berries and cinnamon.

After experimenting with a range of tea-inspired cocktails made with some of the blends from Barry’s at this year’s Taste of Dublin festival, Barry’s Tea Master Blender, Denis Daly, said "the chance to work with an Irish gin brand is something Barry’s Tea is proud of, and ties in perfectly to our long standing Irish heritage.”

A limited-edition bottle will cost you €35, is set to be available in shops nationwide later this month.