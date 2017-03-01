Ash Wednesday drive-thru in Galway church

A church in Galway is giving out ashes today in a drive-thru system.

People can drive in the gate of Glenmady Church, receive ashes, and drive out the other side.

The service will be available from 8am to 9.30am today.

“We looked at the situation on the ground...People and families are on the move all the time”, Fr Mooney told the Irish Catholic.

It is reported that the church has a lane that conveniently leads right up to the door, making the idea possible.