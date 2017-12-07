Apple release the top 20 downloaded apps of 2017
Apple has graced the world by releasing the list of the most downloaded apps from their App Store.
Announcing our #Bestof2017 🏆— App Store (@AppStore) December 7, 2017
Did your favorites make the cut? https://t.co/FZlbRtmrjE pic.twitter.com/5tvz3tfz8g
Snapchat’s 2016 crown was snatched from them, but only just, by the popular Bitmooji app, which is owned by Snap.
The rest of the list is fairly standard, - just take a look at the phone you might be reading this on, and we can almost guarantee you have at least 10 of them.
Here’s the full list of the top 20 most downloaded apps, according to Apple.
1. Bitmoji
2. Snapchat
3. YouTube
4. Messenger
5. Instagram
6. Facebook
7. Google Maps
8. Netflix
9. Spotify
10. Uber
11. Gmail
12. Pandora Music
13. Amazon
14. WhatsApp
15. Wish
16. Twitter
17. SoundCloud
18. Google Chrome
19. Waze
20. Lyft
