An Aran jumper is going on display in an exhibition of iconic fashion pieces in New York

The humble Aran jumper is going on display at a major fashion exhibition in New York.

It is one of more than 100 items selected for their 'profound impact on the world over the last century' - including the Wonderbra and a pair of Levi's from the 1940s.

It has been loaned by the National Museum of Ireland in Castlebar, Co. Mayo.

Manager Tony Candon explains why the jumper is so unique.

"It is an iconic piece of fashionwear made popular originally in the 1960s by the Clancy brothers and Tommy Makem," he said.

"The Clancy brothers' mother was concerned that the poor guys in the States would be cold so she sent them some sweaters to wear and they happened to wear them on the stage and it just took off from there."