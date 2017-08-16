According to studies, the Tayto or King argument could end your marriage

Tayto V King - the argument that has divided households all over our country for numerous years (well, apart from that Christmas Monoply extravaganza).

According to new research, an argument as such could end your marriage.

Experts in US have found that brand disagreements, have a psychological effect on relationships.

Scientists from Duke University in North Carolina say that regularly finding your other half's favourites in the fridge can lead to resentful feelings over the years.

Jenny Whelan from Checkout magazine says Irish people are brand loyal, but not to the point of divorce!

Let’s face it, Tayto always wins.