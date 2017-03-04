A writer with terminal cancer has written a beautiful 'dating profile' about her husband

An award-winning writer who is battling terminal cancer hopes her "extraordinary" husband finds love again after her death.

Amy Krouse Rosenthal lives in Chicago and has been married to her husband, Jason, for 26 years and "was planning on at least another 26 together." She was diagnosed with ovarian cancer in September 2015 and has "only a few days left being a person on this planet."

She wrote about their relationship and her dreams for his life without her in the New York Times yesterday, and it has resonated with many who read it.

@missamykr just read your beautiful piece in the NYT. Thank you. I wish you a safe onward journey, and I wish I didn't have to say it. Xx — Liv McLennan (@omniphonik) March 4, 2017

Amy describes Jason as "an easy man to fall in love with. I did it in one day."

She sat down on Valentine's Day and wrote the touching tribute to her husband, calling it a "genuine, non-vase-oriented gift."

Amy hopes someone will read about her husband and fall for him the same way she did.

"I have never been on Tinder, Bumble or eHarmony, but I’m going to create a general profile for Jason right here, based on my experience of coexisting in the same house with him for, like, 9,490 days," she says.

Jason is a sharp dresser, a great cook, and, from the sounds of it, a wonderful father and husband. As Amy puts it: "Jason is compassionate — and he can flip a pancake."

Amy Krouse Rosenthal

In listing Jason's many positive attributes, Amy shares an intimate insight into their marriage.

"Here is the kind of man Jason is: He showed up at our first pregnancy ultrasound with flowers. This is a man who, because he is always up early, surprises me every Sunday morning by making some kind of oddball smiley face out of items near the coffeepot: a spoon, a mug, a banana," she says.

"This is a man who emerges from the minimart or gas station and says, “Give me your palm.” And, voilà, a colorful gumball appears. (He knows I love all the flavors but white.)

"My guess is you know enough about him now. So let’s swipe right.

"Wait. Did I mention that he is incredibly handsome? I’m going to miss looking at that face of his."

Amy hopes that in time Jason will meet another person who will love him and be loved by him.

"I want more time with Jason. I want more time with my children. I want more time sipping martinis at the Green Mill Jazz Club on Thursday nights. But that is not going to happen. I probably have only a few days left being a person on this planet. So why I am doing this?

"I am wrapping this up on Valentine’s Day, and the most genuine, non-vase-oriented gift I can hope for is that the right person reads this, finds Jason, and another love story begins."

People have been sharing her article on social media and describing how it touched them.

I can't stop thinking about this story. This is what a strong & loving partnership looks like https://t.co/o61gNLXOWr @missamykr — Aanchal Dhar (@AanchieD) March 4, 2017

Fans of Amy's books have also been sharing photos and thanking her for the joy she brought to them and their families.

I hope the kind,talented & brilliant author @missamykr knows how much we love her in our home.❤️Endless joy you've brought to my children.TY pic.twitter.com/hXZTXRRAip — Stefania Campioni (@Scampidino) March 4, 2017