A group of Gardaí to take on Ireland’s four peak challenge for charity

A group of 100 serving and retired members of An Garda Síochána from all over Ireland have come together to organise and take part in a ‘Four Peak Mountain Challenge’ due to be undertaken in May 2017.

The aim of the challenge is to promote mental health awareness within our organisation and in the wider community.

They also hope to raise much needed funds for the Charity Aware through fundraising.

The event is a 3 day challenge where participants will climb the highest mountain peak in each of the 4 provinces of Ireland.

Participants will be accompanied by serving officers from the NYPD, PSNI, Australian and Spanish Police who are taking part in and supporting the challenge.

The event named ‘Garda 4 Peaks Challenge’ will take place as follows:

Day 1

Carrauntoohil (Kerry) 1039m, (3,414 ft) – Friday 19th May, 2017

Day 2

Mweelrea (Mayo) 814m (2,688 ft) – Saturday 20th May, 2017

Slieve Donard (Down) 850m (2,796 ft) – Saturday 20th May, 2017

Day 3

Lugnaquilla (Wicklow) 925m (3,039 ft) – Sunday 21st May, 2017