A Dublin landmark popped up on a US TV show over the weekend

On US sketch show Saturday Night Live, Irish viewers may have been surprised at one segment.

With Scarlett Johansson hosting, she took part in a sketch involving 'new technology' that translates for pets.

But the first few seconds show Dublin's Convention Centre.

Quite a thrill for any Irish watching.

The sketch itself is pretty funny with Johansson, playing a liberal scientist, finding out her dog is a Trump supporter via the invention.

Of course, this isn't the first time an Irish building popped up on a US television show.

University College Cork famously once appeared on an episode of How I Met Your Mother.