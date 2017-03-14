A Dublin landmark popped up on a US TV show over the weekend
On US sketch show Saturday Night Live, Irish viewers may have been surprised at one segment.
With Scarlett Johansson hosting, she took part in a sketch involving 'new technology' that translates for pets.
But the first few seconds show Dublin's Convention Centre.
Quite a thrill for any Irish watching.
The sketch itself is pretty funny with Johansson, playing a liberal scientist, finding out her dog is a Trump supporter via the invention.
Of course, this isn't the first time an Irish building popped up on a US television show.
University College Cork famously once appeared on an episode of How I Met Your Mother.
Is it just me or is that @UCC on How I Met Your Mother? pic.twitter.com/7PM5ufIvRe— Thomas Stafford (@Thomas_Stafford) October 21, 2015
