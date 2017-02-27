99-year-old ticks 'getting locked up' off her bucket list

A 99-year-old woman from the Netherlands has finally ticked "getting locked up" off her bucket list.

Police in the Netherlands came to help Annie after her niece contacted them about her bucket list.

Annie was brought to the police station and "locked up" with handcuffs on and she looks like she had an absolute ball.

She spent a short time sitting in a cell before she was released.

The police shared photos on Facebook and said it was "a day to remember".

The face of her though.