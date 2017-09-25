97-year-old WWII veteran #TakesaKnee in support of NFL players

A 97-year-old has become an internet sensation after his grandson, Brennan Gilmore, posted a photograph of John Middlemas taking a knee in protest at Donald Trump’s comments on the NFL national anthem row.

The tweet shows Mr Middlemas kneeling while wearing a veteran’s cap with the caption: “My grandpa is a 97 year-old WWII vet & Missouri farmer who wanted to join w/ those who #TakeaKnee: ‘those kids have every right to protest.'”

The dispute between Donald Trump and NFL teams has grabbed the world’s attention in recent days.

The kneeling protest began as a symbol of solidarity with those protesting about police violence against African-Americans.

Mr Trump has said on Twitter that the issue of kneeling had nothing to do with race.

Instead, he has said that players should stand proud for their country and that NFL should change policy.

Not everyone agrees with his latest comments, however, and John Middlemas has certainly made his own views known as the image has been shared hundreds of thousands of times.

If ever a tweet said more than a thousand words, this is it.
