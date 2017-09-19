7 tweets that summarise how the world is feeling after Donald Trump’s inaugural UN speech
There’s no science to it but going by the reaction on Twitter the world is yet again divided when it comes to Donald Trump’s inaugural UN speech
Donald Trump is an enormous embarrassment to our nation and the world. Shame on the 63 million people who voted him into office.— Shaun King (@ShaunKing) September 19, 2017
Not that I expected much from DONALD TRUMP speaking at the United Nations but pic.twitter.com/iKloyMQSWE— Chris Jackson (@ChrisCJackson) September 19, 2017
And now, some global reaction to Donald Trump's UN speech: pic.twitter.com/y2JnyDlxpN— Rex Huppke (@RexHuppke) September 19, 2017
The UN General Assembly is looking at Donald Trump the same way I do. pic.twitter.com/rdWi8rVpfo— Robin (@_GlassCannon) September 19, 2017
Some saw the speech rather differently though ...
No matter how desperately the leftist media tries to destroy Donald Trump, all they do is make him more famous and more popular! pic.twitter.com/sXauSZVi7l— Deplorable Foods🇺🇸 (@ThePerfectFoods) September 19, 2017
Pres. Donald Trump is— Arizonakayte🌵 (@ArizonaKayte) September 19, 2017
✔BLUNT
✔TOUGH
✔PATRIOTIC
✔UNAPOLOGETIC
This is why I'm proud he's my President
Thank you @realDonaldTrump #MAGA pic.twitter.com/PgqCfBjB9H
This is the best speech The President has ever given by far. What a powerful moment! 🇺🇸 #UnitedNations #UNGeneralAssembly #DonaldTrump— Tameg Khachadore (@TamegK) September 19, 2017
