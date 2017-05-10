14-year-old girl saves boy from drowning in Cork's river Lee

14-year-old Clodagh Hayes has been hailed a hero after saving a boy from drowning in Cork's river Lee.

The young girl was just finishing up rowing practice with Shandon Boat Club at the Marina when she noticed a boy in trouble in the water.

He was among a group of young teenagers who were diving off the pier.

As Clodagh is a strong swimmer, and swims with Dolphin Swimming Club, she (after consulting with her dad) jumped in to save him.

Cork DJ Neil Prendeville spoke to her swim coach, Mick McCormack about his swimmer’s heroic exploits.

Listen to the full story below:

Well done, Clodagh.