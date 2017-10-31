World's first checkout-free shop to open in Cork

The world's first cashier-less shop is set to open in Cork early next year using new technology that is set to revolutionise world retail, writes Alan Healy.

Blackpool company Everseen has developed the new store on French Church Street and is currently testing their system that will allow customers walk into the shop, pick up any items they want and walk out the door with all items registered and paid for from their account without having to be scanned by a staff member or themselves.

Everseen already works with five of the world's ten top retailers providing video software and technology that prevents losses at checkouts.

This new system called Øline (pronounced zero line) uses cameras and computer intelligence to keep tabs of what customers take off the shelf. The system can also tell if they return an item to the shelf.

When finished shopping customers review their purchased items on the Øline app, approve payment and leave the store.

Testing of the system is ongoing but Everseen expects to open three shops, including the one on French Church Street, to the general public in the first quarter of 2018.

Retail giant Amazon is also planning a similar cashier-less store and has developed a concept shop at their headquarters in the US but it has yet to open to the general public.

Alan O'Herlihy, CEO of Everseen said the technology is about a lot more than removing registers and lines.

"Øline gives offline retailers intelligence about their customers. It allows them to respond to consumer behaviour and emotions, not just purchasing patterns,” he said.

A UCC graduate, O’Herlihy grew up in a family of retailers and has dedicated his career to eliminating the complexities of the retail experience.

The use of self-checkouts are now commonplace at most major supermarkets with customers scanning their own items. However, this technology takes it a step further removing checkouts completely.

Everseen said they expect to be able to offer its technology to much larger “football stadium-sized stores” within two years.

